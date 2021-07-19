Meet the robot dog integral to reinstating Christ Church Cathedral

As a robot dog, he is going places people can’t in the reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral.

Spot can be seen moving amidst the rubble, the lasers and cameras worth $190,000 strapped to its back storing crucial data, such as dimensions and damage, for the project team.

“The contrast of our heritage cathedral and this artificial intelligence mammal walking through there, it’s quite uncanny,” project director Keith Paterson told Seven Sharp. Read more

