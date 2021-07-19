Meet the robot dog integral to reinstating Christ Church Cathedral

Pope Benedict’s Motu Proprio permitting continued use of the 1962 Missal was given on certain conditions. Those conditions have not always been properly honoured, so Pope Francis’ withdrawal of it is consistent with Pope Benedict’s intentions. Pope Benedict had required Read more
Legions of female church workers at every level in parishes and chanceries, at episcopal conferences — and even at the Vatican — welcomed and welcome Pope Francis’ efforts to eliminate clericalism. The general perception that “they” (clerics) do not need Read more
Pope Francis is a patient pastor. Until he isn’t. His new apostolic letter, Traditionis Custodes, in which Francis communicates “the firm decision to abrogate all the norms, instructions, permissions and customs that precede the present [document] and declare that the Read more
One of the most interesting developments of the social media age is that people are able to find like-minded individuals easily and anonymously. While that anonymity is not without its downsides, one of its real benefits is that people can Read more