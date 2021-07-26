Only the fully vaccinated can meet Pope Francis in Slovakia, says health minister

Slovakia’s health minister announced on Tuesday that only those who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to participate in events when Pope Francis visits in September.

The pope will visit four cities in Slovakia on Sept. 12-15, after travelling to Budapest in neighbouring Hungary to celebrate the closing Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress.

According to Slovakian media, health minister Vladimír Lengvarský said at a press conference on July 20 that “the condition for participation in Holy Masses and other events will be full vaccination.”

Lengvarský said that this decision was established in cooperation with the Slovakian bishops’ conference.

