Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry

Two military policemen have been detained in Indonesia’s Papua province after video footage allegedly showing them beating a disabled man went viral on social media.

The incident, during which the head of the man was trodden on, took place in the city of Merauke on July 26 and drew swift condemnation from Catholic Church and rights groups.

The video, uploaded on July 27, showed the Papuan man, who is deaf, arguing with two youths. A few minutes later, two air force policemen appeared and accused the Papuan man of being drunk.

While leading him away, they forced him to the ground, and one of the military policemen trod on the head of the arrested man.

News category: News Shorts, World.