Biden poised to nominate Caroline Kennedy as US ambassador to Australia

President Joe Biden is poised to nominate Caroline Kennedy to serve as ambassador to Australia in one of the highest-profile envoy selections yet by the White House.

Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration. She is a longtime friend, ally and donor to Biden who endorsed the President’s candidacy early in the campaign and spoke last summer at the Democratic convention.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment, saying more ambassadors would be announced when the vetting process and the notification to host countries have been completed.

