Anti-vaxer RFK Jr becomes fourth Kennedy to run for White House

Robert F Kennedy Jr has become the fourth member of his family to run for the Democrat presidential nomination, launching his campaign in Boston to loud cheers from disgruntled Democrats in a sign of the vulnerability of ageing incumbent Joe Biden.

Nephew of assassinated former president John F Kennedy and the son of Bobby, gunned down on the campaign trail in 1968, the scion of America’s most famous political dynasty spoke for almost two hours before an adoring 1000-strong audience.

“During this campaign and during my administration, my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans,” Mr Kennedy said.

