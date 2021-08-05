Venice should be a livable city, not a ‘display case,’ archbishop says

Now that giant cruise ships are banned from fragile waterways near the historic center of Venice, the time has come for the city to become a model of sustainability and supportive of its residents, said Archbishop Francesco Moraglia of Venice.

“The risk is (the city) becomes just a container that offers opportunities for events and exhibitions, just a huge stage. The real challenge for Venice is remaining a livable city” that prioritizes children and elderly residents first, since the high cost of living forces many families to move elsewhere, he told Vatican News July 31.

“I believe that this city, besides becoming the world capital of sustainability, could truly become a study in the church’s social teachings,” guided in particular by the vision of “Laudato Si’,’” he said.

News category: News Shorts, World.