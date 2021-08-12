Salvation Army report reveals housing crisis impacts on small town New Zealand

Small town New Zealand is suffering. The scarcity of mental health facilities, huge increases in house prices and a lack of infrastructure spending are taking the shine off living in small town New Zealand, the Salvation Army is reporting.

The Army’s fourth State of Our Communities Report focuses on Invercargill, Carterton and Tokoroa; three very different towns whose residents are facing similar challenges.

Using public data and interviews with 580 residents across the three towns, the report illustrates the challenges and aspirations of those living there.

