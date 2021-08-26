Indicted former Vatican finance watchdog resigns from Swiss bank role

The former head of the Vatican’s financial intelligence agency has resigned from the board of directors of a Swiss bank.

René Brülhart left the board of Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG at the end of last week for “personal reasons.” He is currently on trial in Vatican City for abuse of office during his tenure as president of the Financial Information Authority.

“For private reasons, René Brülhart has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG with immediate effect,” according to statement released by the bank Aug. 19.

“The Board of Directors respects his personal decision and thanks him for the trusting and competent cooperation. Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG regrets his resignation and wishes René Brülhart all the best for the future.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.