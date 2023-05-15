According to its annual report released on Wednesday, the Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (ASIF), established by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and financial intelligence, continues its “incisive” work.

The 2022 annual report traces the activities carried out by the ASIF over the past twelve months, and notes the contributions made “internally” and “externally”, as well as the participation “without interruption or hesitation” in the programs of international fora such as Egmont and MONEYVAL.

The report opens with a letter from ASIF President Carmelo Barbagallo, who dwells on the “long and difficult” interlude of the pandemic.

“Many hoped that 2022 would be a breakthrough year,” he said, “with decisive progress in limiting the spread of the virus and a strong recovery in the global economy.”

