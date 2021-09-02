Catholic church in New Orleans is emergency shelter during Hurricane Ida

After the winds from Hurricane Ida peeled off the roof of the seven-story apartment building in Metairie, Louisiana, Aug 29, St Francis Xavier Church was transformed into an emergency shelter for 34 residents, even though the parish had also lost electrical power.

Several parishioners live in the Metairie Towers apartment building across the street from the church.

Father Joe Palermo, the pastor, said he was initially notified of the emergency by the fire chief of Jefferson Parish.

“He said the roof had blown off,” Father Palermo told the Clarion Herald, archdiocesan newspaper of New Orleans.

“He was called to the building because the sprinkler system was going off in the building, but water was also pouring in from the hurricane. The whole place is flooded. They say there may be six inches of water in the lobby.”

News category: News Shorts, World.