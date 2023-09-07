  1. CathNews New Zealand
Fire at central city church suspicious

Thursday, September 7th, 2023

A fire at a central Dunedin church this morning is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a fire at the Coptic Orthodox Catholic Church of the Archangel Michael in Melville St at 9.25am.

Units from Dunedin City and Willowbank responded, and an aerial appliance was also dispatched. Read more

