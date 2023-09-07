Fire at central city church suspicious

Most of us know what a “thin place” is, but it’s not easy to describe it. Perhaps that is because the experience is beyond our limited sensory system and, therefore, beyond logical thinking and description. Yet we have all had Read more
According to the media, the most important issues facing the Synod on Synodality are the possibility of married priests, women deacons and the blessing of gay couples. The first session of the synod will take place in Rome this October, Read more
Every major religious tradition has one thing in common: They all highly encourage reproduction among their adherents. The Roman Catholic Church, however, stands out on this issue. While other religious traditions permit their members to use various types of birth Read more
“Enough is enough! I’m writing the President!” After hitting the umpteenth brick wall, my wife had reached the end of her rope. As a Canadian citizen in America, married to an American, obtaining a green card for work should have Read more