Pompallier portrait auction delay

Covid lockdown has prevented the auction of a rare 19th century portrait in oils of Bishop Jean-Baptiste Pompallier.

The portrait was due to be sold on September 11.

Due to the current Delta variant of Covid and the resulting lockdowns the auction is postponed until Saturday October 9th.

The portrait image went online on September 1, and is a part of an extensive collection of historic New Zealand artworks.

Source: NZCatholic

