In Zimbabwe “no vax” means “no church”

Zimbabwe’s parliament has decreed that anyone in the landlocked Southern African country who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be permitted to attend church services.

“Concerning the churches, the council of ministers has decided that only the vaccinated faithful will be able to go there,” the government announced September 14.

Zimbabwe began a vaccination campaign last February, but has not yet reached the objectives set by health authorities.

This has prompted parliament to take a series of new measures to reinforce it, such as prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering certain places.

Places of worship have now been added to the list.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.