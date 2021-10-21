  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Aftershocks of Covid-19 threaten to undo gains across Pacific says report

Thursday, October 21st, 2021

Experts are warning that development gains across the Pacific region over the past 10 years could be undone due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid organisation World Vision wants a once in a lifetime multi national effort to rebuild Pacific livelihoods that have been shattered by the pandemic.

The Pacific Aftershock Report World Vision reveals the results of a survey of households across the region.

It said while much of the Pacific has not had local cases of Covid-19 there has been a tragic human cost due to the economic fallout.

World Vision New Zealand’s TJ Grant said the economic devastation could take a greater toll than the virus itself.

