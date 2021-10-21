Assisted suicide counseling via Zoom an even worse idea, foes tell Scottish lawmakers

Videophone evaluations are no way to assess someone for assisted suicide, critics have said, also warning that cost-based analyses which claim legal assisted suicide saves money show “callous indifference.”

Some Scottish lawmakers are again advocating the legalization of assisted suicide and have now suggested that online consultations with doctors could help fulfil purported safeguard requirements.

“How can a medic make a decision on the state of mind of an individual on a remote internet connection without being in the physical presence of that person to try and make a measured judgement?” Gordon Macdonald, the chief executive of Care Not Killing, told the Scottish newspaper The Herald.

