Success of pope’s Canada visit depends on Church releasing key documents, says First Nation chief

Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia has called for the release of documents regarding the former Church-run residential schools as a precondition to a meaningful papal apology when the pope visits Canada.

Pope Francis has recently indicated his willingness to visit Canada on a pilgrimage of healing and reconciliation with indigenous peoples. The date of the visit is yet to be announced.

“Our hope is that he does come to Kamloops,” Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir told Global News. She is hoping an apology and promise to release key documents will be the result of Pope Francis’ visit to Canada.

News category: News Shorts, World.