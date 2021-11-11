Pushpay moves into Catholic donations market

The donor management system software company Pushpay has reported a strong first-half net profit driven up by volume and revenue growth.

There had been an increase in the number of donors switching from cash to digital over the six-month period as a result of the pandemic, and those numbers were holding steady.

The company’s expansion into the Catholic faith sector was expected to see continued growth for the business, said Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews said in a statement to the market.

“As we shared at the start of the financial year, the Catholic initiative is our first step in investing to grow our customer base outside of our existing core customer base, and we have set the goal of acquiring more than 25 percent of the Catholic church management system and donor management system market over the next five years.” Continue reading

