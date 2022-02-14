Omicron response: Taupō churches lend a helping hand

Covid’s Omicron threat has seen a group of Taupō churches joining together to offer support, comfort and guidance to people isolated by the disease.

The newly-established Taupō Churches-Community Support Hub is offering services to anyone in the community who is self-isolating or facing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Churches-Community Support Hub comprises the Catholic Church, Baptist Church, Taupō’s Salvation Army, C3 Church, Advance Church and Church at 109.

The services are being offered in conjunction with any already offered by the Lakes DHB, local government and non-governmental organisations.

A doctor from St Patrick’s Catholic parish and members of the Taupō Baptist Church met to “toss around some ideas for a support service” in November of last year, says Monsignor Trevor Murray from St Patrick’s.

They sent an invitation to local churches and meetings were held to put the group together.

The inter-church group’s aim was to provide non-denominational support to anyone facing difficulties with the disease in Taupō.

“We want to be clear that this service is for everybody – vaccinated, unvaccinated, it doesn’t matter – it’s about being prepared and offering support for all who may need it,” Monsignor Murray stresses.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Phil Laws and his wife Lynelle say the pandemic has turned the world as we know it upside down.

“It is this constant uncertainty that has unsettled so many – that has been the catalyst for the churches of Taupō to come together and form the group,” Lynelle Laws says.

“If isolating, you may find you need support with activities for the children, food parcels or food pick-up and delivery, pharmaceutical deliveries or simply a listening ear.

“We didn’t want to shut the gate after the horse had bolted but instead be prepared for when it happens, and we have tried not to duplicate other services being offered to the community,” Phil Laws adds.

The services the group offers include help with food and other practical support needs, friendship, and a video about things to consider when required to isolate, provided by paediatrician Dr Belinda Coulter.

To contact the Support Hub, go to its website, www.taupochurches.com. The Hub is also on Facebook.

