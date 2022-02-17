Pasifika make up half the cases in the current outbreak of Omicron variant

Pasifika people are making up about half the cases in the current outbreak of the Omicron variant in New Zealand.

And the Ministry of Health is urging the Pacific communities in New Zealand to receive their booster vaccination to protect themselves against the Omicron variant.

Ministry of Health Pacific health director Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone said in the past few days there had been a big increase in the positive cases of Covid-19 in Pacific communities.

“What we’re seeing over the last few days is quite a big increase in the cases for Pacific and we did anticipate that it’s what we’ve seen internationally. At the moment, about 50 percent of the cases are Pacific people and mainly in the Auckland region.” Read more

