Electricity users on low-usage plans told their daily fixed charges are doubling

Power companies have started advising customers that the fixed daily charge on their power bills is doubling from 34.5 cents a day to 69c from April.

The country’s largest power company, Meridian, and Nova Energy are among those that have begun sending out new pricing to customers.

The doubling of the daily charge stems from a decision by Energy Minister Megan Woods in September to phase out the requirement for power companies to offer low-user tariffs over five years from April.

Lower-user tariffs were originally introduced in 2004 as a way of encouraging people to conserve power. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.