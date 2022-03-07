Lost in translation

The funeral of Cardinal Agostino Cacciavillan will take place on Monday 7 March 2022 at the Altar of the Chair of St Peter’s Basilica, announced the Vatican on 5 March.

“The Cardinals, the Archbishops and Bishops who wish to concelebrate and want to be at 10.30 in the sacristy of St Peter’s Basilica to wear the liturgical vestments, bring with them:

the Cardinals the white damask miter,

Exc. Archbishops and Vescovi the simple white machine gun.”

Mandated by the Holy Father and issued by Mins Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations.

The translation was provided by Google.

Source: The Vatican

News category: Odd Spot.