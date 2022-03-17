Nicaragua expels Vatican ambassador as rift deepens

In a March 12 statement, the Vatican said the Nicaraguan government “has decided to withdraw the consent (welcome) for Archbishop Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, apostolic nuncio to Nicaragua since 2018, imposing him to leave the country immediately after notifying him of that measure.”

The statement continued: “Such an order is incomprehensible since (Archbishop Sommertag) has worked tirelessly for the good of the Church and the Nicaraguan people,” which included serving as a witness in a national dialogue between the government and opposition, and working to free political prisoners.

“Convinced that this grave and unjustified decision does not reflect the sentiments of the deeply Christian people of Nicaragua, the Holy See wishes to reaffirm its full confidence in the pontifical representative.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.