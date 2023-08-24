The Nicaraguan government has seized a prominent Jesuit-run university in the capital, Managua, in President Daniel Ortega’s latest effort to lash out against the Catholic Church.

The Central American University (UCA) announced on Wednesday that all classes and administrative activities were suspended after a criminal court ruled its property and financial accounts were being transferred to the government.

The Society of Jesus, the Jesuit order that runs the school, told reporters that the government had accused the university of being “a centre of terrorism organised by criminal groups”.

In the wake of the announcement, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) issued a statement condemning the university’s confiscation.

