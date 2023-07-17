Dictatorship in Nicaragua confiscates convent of sisters it abducted and expelled

In a new attack against the Catholic Church, the dictatorship of President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua cancelled the legal personhood and confiscated the assets of a congregation of religious women.

Members of the Sandinista police “like criminals broke into the house of the Sisters of the Fraternity of the Poor Ones of Jesus Christ at midnight yesterday; they were going to leave the country soon,” tweeted Martha Patrica Molina on July 2.

Molina is a Nicaraguan lawyer and researcher who authored the report “Nicaragua: a Persecuted Church?” which details over 500 attacks against the Church by the regime.

The Nicaraguan media outlet Article 66 reported that the Ministry of the Interior took the measure on July 4 and that the sisters were going to leave Nicaragua next week since the authorities had not renewed their residency permit.

