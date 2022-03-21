Cambodia drops Covid-19 testing to bolster economy

Cambodia has dropped all testing for Covid-19 and reintroduced its pre-pandemic visa-on-arrival system in a bid to resuscitate its economy, especially sectors like tourism.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said easing the entry requirements for international travellers would attract investment, business and tourism to the kingdom.

“It will also reduce nose pain from taking the Covid-19 test,” he said. “Undergoing a Covid-19 test is costly as it requires test kits and personal protective equipment.”

However, all inbound passengers must still present a full Covid-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival. If not, then travellers must get vaccinated within 14 days at a location designated by the Ministry of Health.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.