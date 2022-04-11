Closer to God: Cop’s warning after drunken cathedral climb

An intrepid drunk got stuck atop the spire of a Dunedin cathedral after an impromptu climbing expedition went wrong.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) about 1.55am yesterday.

An intoxicated man had climbed the cathedral’s spire but had got stuck, he said. Read more

