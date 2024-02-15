Scaffolding that shrouded the top of Notre Dame Cathedral following a devastating fire in April 2019 is being removed, marking a milestone in its reconstruction.

As the shell at the summit has been taken down in recent days, it has revealed the cathedral’s new spire for the first time, adorned with a golden rooster and cross, offering a glimpse of the building’s expected appearance upon completion.

A resident near the cathedral, Frederico Benani, who witnessed the 2019 blaze, felt emotional Tuesday at seeing the spire once more.

“I can open the window in the morning. I see Notre Dame. I see the spire — it’s for me, beautiful, and it’s much better (than) before,” Benani said. “It gives us hope.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.