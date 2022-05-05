Marae hosts priest’s treasures

Taonga collected by the late Pā Henare Tate, including many relating to the history of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa and the Pacific, have gone on permanent display at a remote north Hokianga marae.

Museum trust chair Geremy Hema says the two-story Raiatea Resource Centre at Motuti Marae near Panguru was a 30-year dream for Pā Tate, who died in 2017.

He meticulously catalogued and ordered the 10,000 items, including church vestments and artefacts, taonga Māori carvings, weapons and cloaks, early photographs, letters and maps, and writings and recordings of significant tupuna.

Mr Hema says, as Pā Tate talked about in his waiata Karanga Hokianga, he wanted a place where uri could come back and tell their stories. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.