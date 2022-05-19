King and Queen of Jordan given Path to Peace Award

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan were awarded the 2022 Path to Peace Award for their role in promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue.

The monarch of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is the “protector” of the Islamic and Christian Holy Places in Jerusalem has worked with much determination so that Christians and Muslims can continue to freely practice their religions in these places without being intimidated.

The award was given out at the Path to Peace Foundation’s 29th annual Gala which took place in New York.

The Path to Peace Foundation is affiliated with the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations.

News category: News Shorts, World.