The Niwano Foundation awarded the 41st edition of its much-coveted Peace Prize to Prof Mohammed Abu-Nimer, a Palestinian-American who has distinguished himself for his “holistic contribution to the cause of peace.”

A scholar and an active and committed person, he spent a life working for peace and interfaith dialogue, with involvement and dedication to his mission from his years of youth until today.

The award ceremony is set to be held on 14 May in Tokyo, Japan, and the chosen recipient highlights the importance of the commitment to dialogue and reconciliation in a region like the Holy Land, which is still the scene of wars and violence caused by religious, political, and social divisions.

News category: News Shorts, World.