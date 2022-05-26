Archdiocese of New York closing down newspaper

Catholic New York, the biweekly newspaper of the Archdiocese of New York, will cease publishing in November the archdiocese announced on May 19.

“We know that this is a painful decision for many, beginning with the excellent team who have dedicated themselves to producing an outstanding, award-winning periodical — one of the best, if not the best, Catholic newspapers in the country,” said Msgr Joseph LaMorte, vicar general and moderator of the curia, and John P Cahill, chancellor of the archdiocese.

All 13 employees of the newspaper will lose their jobs, according to the announcement.

“I’m so proud of the commitment made by our staff to uphold the legacy of those who came before us, even as we dealt with a changing publishing environment,” its Editor-in-Chief John Woods said in a statement.

