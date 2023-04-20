Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy

The endogamous Knanaya Catholics in the Indian state of Kerala have marked the end of their centuries-old practice of not marrying outside the close-knit community when one of their parishes allowed a parishioner to marry a woman outside their archdiocese.

On April 15, a priest in the Kottayam Archdiocese allowed parishioner Justin John to engage with Vijimol Shaji of Tellicherry Archdiocese without John losing his membership in the community.

The 31-year-old John from St. Anne’s Parish in the northern Kasargod district had his engagement ceremony at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village on April 17. Read more

