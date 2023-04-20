Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy

The endogamous Knanaya Catholics in the Indian state of Kerala have marked the end of their centuries-old practice of not marrying outside the close-knit community when one of their parishes allowed a parishioner to marry a woman outside their archdiocese.
On April 15, a priest in the Kottayam Archdiocese allowed parishioner Justin John to engage with Vijimol Shaji of Tellicherry Archdiocese without John losing his membership in the community.
The 31-year-old John from St. Anne’s Parish in the northern Kasargod district had his engagement ceremony at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village on April 17. Read more
Additional reading
News category: Odd Spot.