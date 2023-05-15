The Archdiocese of New York is investigating a Catholic parish in Manhattan for hosting an art exhibit called “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey.”

The exhibit, which “maps the queer spiritual journey” and claims that “there is no devil,” has upset some parishioners at the Church of St Paul the Apostle, while others are supportive, the New York Post reported.

An archdiocesan spokesperson told Newsweek that it only learned about the exhibit, which is displayed next to a side altar in the church, through media reports.

“We had no knowledge of it beforehand,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

