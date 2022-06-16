New food truck can feed your family of four for $16

A food truck offering tasty meals for just $4 each – a bargain that sounds almost too good to be true.

But that is the very premise behind a new food truck that will soon open its doors in Dunedin, and owners Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon are confident it can be done.

The food truck will be aptly named Dunedin Bowling Club because customers who bring their own bowls will be charged just $4 a meal. “You can feed your family of four for $16.”

To keep costs down, the social enterprise business will feature a revolving menu of four main dishes. Read more

