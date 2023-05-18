Church members hope whoever stole their of organ pipes will repent

Members of a Tennessee church are hoping that whoever stole a moving truck will repent after discovering what’s inside: old organ pipes.

News outlets reported that Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis had loaded a truck with nearly 2,000 organ pipes for transport to Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they would be restored. Instead, the church discovered on Sunday that the truck and the almost 90-year-old pipes were gone.

Spencer Organ Company owner Joseph Rotella said in a police report that the pipes have limited value to whoever has them.

