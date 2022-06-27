Report: More than 800,000 lives saved by pro-life pregnancy centres since 2016

Pro-life pregnancy centres have saved over 800,000 lives since 2016, according to an analysis by the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The analysis says that pro-life pregnancy centres “exist to provide support, education, classes, medical care and critical resources for women faced with difficult circumstances surrounding unexpected pregnancy.”

CLI, the research arm of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, conducted the analysis with data from more than 1,100 Care Net pregnancy centere, according to a press release. Care Net is a Christian non-profit organisation that offers a network of pro-life pregnancy centres and pro-life education. The data was then weighted by CLI to create national estimates.

Data from the years 2016 through to 2020 published by CLI show that an estimated 177,716 babies’ lives were saved in 2019, marking the highest number out of all five years. The lowest estimated number of lives saved was in 2020 – 144,176. Read more

