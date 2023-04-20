The pill could have 92% less hormones and still work, study finds

New research from the University of the Philippines Diliman has found the hormone doses in some common contraceptives could be lowered by as much as 92% and still be effective in preventing pregnancy.

The results have raised hopes that people could one day take “the pill” without suffering as many side effects.

Hormones in oral contraceptives work to avoid pregnancy in a few ways.

They suppress ovaries from releasing an egg each month, thin the lining of the uterus to make it less likely for a fertilised egg to implant itself and thicken mucus to make it harder for sperm to enter the uterus.

But, as many people who have taken the pill before already know, oral contraceptives can also come with side effects and increased risks like blood clots.

