Guys on their knees praying in Sydney’s wild weather wins a global audience

An amateur video of men praying the Rosary on their knees in the midst of pouring rain and wild storms currently afflicting Sydney last weekend has gone viral and been seen by more than a million people world-wide.

The 30-second clip of The Men’s Rosary Crusade on the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral in the heart of Sydney’s CBD is now taking social media by storm … literally.

Filmed on a phone in atrocious weather conditions, around 100 men prayed the Rosary on their knees for around an hour while torrential rain bucketed down around them.

Daniel Ang, the Director of the Archdiocese of Sydney’s Centre for Evangelisation, said the huge response proves “God really is present in our lives and in our city”.

"Some might baulk at such a scene, but the response it has elicited speaks to the power of Christian witness," he said.

