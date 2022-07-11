Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh mocked at dinner

Following reports that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh left Morton’s DC steakhouse early on Wednesday night amid protests outside, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took issue with media coverage of the incident.

“Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines,” the prominent progressive “Squad” member wrote on Twitter.

“It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake.”

Kavanaugh was one of six justices who voted to overturn Roe v Wade, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion.

Morton’s issued a statement to Politico denouncing the protest, saying Kavanaugh and other patrons were “unduly harassed by unruly protestors”.

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” a representative for the restaurant chain told Politico.

“There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” Continue reading

