US bishops ask Supreme Court to uphold gun ban on domestic abusers

US bishops have urged the Supreme Court to uphold a federal law restricting access to firearms in domestic abuse cases.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has submitted an amicus brief in a pending Supreme Court case on a law that allows people under domestic restraining orders to be banned from carrying firearms.

“As the Church teaches, and this nation’s historical traditions demonstrate, the right to bear arms is not an unqualified licence that must leave vulnerable family members to live in fear,” said the bishops’ amicus brief, submitted on 22 August.

“Abused victims are precisely the people whom a just government is tasked with protecting. The Second Amendment does not stand as a barrier to their safety.”

News category: News Shorts, World.