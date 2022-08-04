Pope’s August prayer intention is for small businesses

Pope Francis in his prayer intention for the month of August invites Catholics to pray for small and medium-sized businesses, so that in the midst of economic and social crisis, they find ways to continue operating and serving their communities.

“Stores, workshops, cleaning businesses, transportation businesses and so many others. The ones that don’t appear on the world’s richest and most powerful lists and, despite the difficulties, create jobs, fulfilling their social responsibility,” the pope said in his August 2022 video prayer message released by the Vatican on August 3.

Francis in his message recognises the “courage, effort and sacrifice” of small and medium-sized businesses, and acknowledges that they are among the most affected by wars and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.