  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Photography exhibition of Northland churches opening

Monday, August 8th, 2022

One of the most critically acclaimed bodies of work in the history of New Zealand photography is coming to Northland.

The photography exhibition of Northland churches will open at Whangārei Art Museum on Friday.

The collection of work, “Whare Tapu Taonga”, is by celebrated photographer Laurence Aberhar who has been a practising photographer since the 1970s. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,