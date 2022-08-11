Drive-by gunshots target Denver-area Catholic church

A gunman shot at a Denver-area Catholic church in separate early morning incidents on Saturday and Monday. No one was hurt, but one estimate suggests the gunshots caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Parish staff stressed the need to pray for the perpetrator and emphasised they are taking the utmost security precautions.

“We are praying for the conversion of whoever did this,” Deacon Derrick Johnson of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church told CNA August 8.

“If there’s any opportunity to speak to that person, we’d be happy to speak with them and have a dialogue.”

Johnson spoke after two separate rounds of gunshots hit the parish church in unincorporated Adams County just north of Denver. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

