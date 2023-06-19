Leak near church has been soaking footpath for at least four years

A leak outside a Roman Catholic Church on Boulcott St has been spilling out onto the footpath outside the building since before the pandemic and staff are worried that it’s an accident waiting to happen.

The leak on the footpath next to the main steps leading up to St Mary of the Angels church not only affects the church but the residents living in nearby apartments.

Parish manager Abby Cummins described the pavement’s surface as “slimy” and said it’s a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“It’s been going at least since before Covid. What really concerns me is that it’s right at the entrance of our church. What if an elderly person slips over and breaks a hip, or worse?

“It’s really concerning. We had one person report it to Wellington Water several times and even received an automated text from them telling her it had been fixed. But no, nothing’s been done.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.