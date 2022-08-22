Google employee union petitions search engine to suppress results for pro-life pregnancy centres

Employees at Google’s parent company are urging the search engine to suppress results for pro-life crisis pregnancy centres, according to a petition sent on Monday by the company union to Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade, more than 650 employees at Alphabet Inc signed the petition which demands that Google remove “results for fake abortion providers” and what the union considers “misleading information” about reproductive health care services.

The petition also demands that Google stop collecting users’ data on abortion-related searches, saying that users’ data would be “used against them” in states that have banned or restricted abortions.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.