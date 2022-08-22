Sexual assault claims defamatory says Ouellet

The cardinal accused of sexual assault against a woman in a class-action lawsuit in Canada has denied any inappropriate behaviour and will not face a Vatican investigation into the claims.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet (pictured) issued a statement via the Vatican press office after the Holy See said an investigation into the woman’s allegations determined the case didn’t warrant further investigation or canonical trial.

The statements responded to lawyers in Quebec who filed a class-action complaint by 101 alleged victims accusing 88 prelates of sexual abuse and assault over decades.

He said he would vigorously fight the “false” and “defamatory” accusations if the case proceeds.

“I firmly deny having made inappropriate gestures against her person and consider the interpretation and diffusion of these accusations as sexual aggression to be defamatory,” he said.

If the lawsuit proceeds, “I intend to actively participate so that the truth is established and my innocence is recognised”.

The Vatican’s statement said that after a preliminary investigation, Pope Francis had concluded there were “insufficient elements” to open a formal canonical trial for sexual assault by Cardinal Ouellet against a person identified only as “F”.

Through her lawyer, Ouellet’s alleged victim told The Pillar that she was “disappointed” in the Holy See’s decision. She charged that the Vatican had mishandled her complaint.

Canadian media reported that Ouellet had been accused of inappropriately touching the woman on several occasions. It alleged he gave her unwanted hugs, massages and kisses on the cheek and touched her posterior at a 2010 event. The woman alleged that on one occasion, Ouellet “held her firmly against him, caressing her back with his hands”.

The touching was “quite intrusive … for someone who is my superior, who is the archbishop of Quebec,” the unnamed woman told Radio-Canada.

The 78-year-old cardinal has served as head of the Dicastery for Bishops for more than a decade. In that position, Ouellet worked closely with Francis to select bishops worldwide. The cardinal has been touted as a future pope.

