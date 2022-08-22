Vatican maintains silence following arrest of Nicaraguan bishop

The Vatican is under pressure to make a statement about the arrest of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez (pictured) following his incarceration on August 19.

Despite requests from several journalists, the Vatican has kept silent on the detainment of Matagalpa’s bishop.

Álvarez is known for criticising President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The bishop had been prevented from leaving the diocesan office for 16 days along with 11 others as police maintained a constant presence outside.

Early on Friday, at least eight patrol cars were deployed to move the bishop to Nicaragua’s capital, where he was placed under arrest in his family home.

Those who had been with Álvarez were taken to the infamous detention facility El Chipote, where some 190 political prisoners are being held. Several who have survived El Chipote describe it as a torture centre.

Nicaragua’s National Police later confirmed that they carried out “an operation which permitted the recuperation of normalcy for Matagalpa’s citizens and families.

“As destabilising and provocative activities persisted, the aforementioned public order operation was necessary,” the police statement said.

To date, the only Vatican official who has spoken about the bishop’s imprisonment is Mexican layman Rodrigo Guerra. He heads the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Speaking with Aleteia, Guerra said that Pope Francis “is well aware of all the events taking place in Nicaragua”.

In recent years, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has treated the Catholic Church as a political enemy. He has arrested priests, expelled the Missionaries of Charity and apostolic nuncio and closed Catholic media outlets, and educational and charitable projects.

In a statement to ACI Prensa, Nicaraguan lawyer Martha Patricia Molina Montenegro, a member of the Pro-Transparency and Anti-Corruption Observatory, said that the Ortega dictatorship “is capable of anything” and “will always generate as much damage as possible”.

Still, Montenegro has reason to hope while events unfold.

“I can assure you that this arbitrariness and attacks on the Church have united us more as Christians,” she said, noting that “yesterday we were more than 3,500 families praying the Holy Rosary in the company of Bishop Rolando, through social media and thousands more who connected from other places.”

“We are strengthened with that peace and tranquility that only the Holy Spirit provides,” she continued.

“There is no human power that can put an end to this nefarious and criminal dictatorship. Victory will be given by the Lord.”

