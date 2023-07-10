Bishop Alvarez back in prison after talks with Nicaraguan dictatorship break down

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos was sent back to prison on Wednesday after negotiations between the Nicaraguan bishops and the government of dictator Daniel Ortega broke down, Nicaraguan news sources reported.

According to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish language news partner, Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa in Managua, was released on Monday but returned to custody Wednesday, July 5 after he refused to comply with the Ortega regime’s demand that he go into exile.

Following reports from Nicaraguan media and human rights activists that he was released from “Modelo Prison” on Monday night, Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the communist Ortega dictatorship, has been returned to captivity.

