New Chinese Catholic leaders to follow Communist Party principles

Two state-sponsored church bodies in China have elected new leaders who promised to invigorate the Catholic faithful pastorally in line with the socialist principles of the Chinese Communist Party.

The three-day 10th National Congress of Catholicism in China ended in Wuhan, the capital of Hebei province in central China, in August. The national conference is held every five years. Senior Communist Party officials also attended the gathering and delivered speeches reported on ucanews.com.

The delegates unanimously accepted the work report of the Ninth Standing Committee on church efforts and activities in the promotion of patriotism, socialism, and sinicisation in the Catholic Church as outlined by President Xi Jinping.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.