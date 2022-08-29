Church restrictions in red setting were justified, High Court rules

The Government was justified in blocking churches from holding large gatherings during the red traffic light setting under the Government’s Covid-19 response, the High Court has ruled.

But a group of churches say the restrictions essentially forced them to excommunicate members and seriously infringed on the separation of Church and State.

The measures included imposing limits on the size of the gatherings depending on whether attendees had Covid vaccination certificates (CVCs). Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.